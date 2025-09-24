Abbott Hosts Conference Call for Third-Quarter Earnings

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will announce its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 15 before the market opens.

The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time ( 9 a.m. Eastern) and will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at https://www.abbott.com/investors.html . An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-hosts-conference-call-for-third-quarter-earnings-302565369.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

