Golden Mile Resources

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).

The Placement was strongly received from institutional and sophisticated investors.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Golden Mile has received firm commitments totalling $616,000 (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
  • The Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe for $234,000 in addition to the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
  • Golden Mile is well funded to deliver the maiden drill programme at the Pearl Copper Project, located in Arizona, USA.

Firm commitments have been received to raise $616,000 through the issue of 61,600,000 new, fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”), at an issue price of $0.010 per Share (“Placement”). In addition, the Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe to a further $234,000 of Shares at an issue price of $0.010 per Share, subject to approval by shareholders (“Subscription”). The price of $0.010 per Share represents a discount of 23% to the 5-day VWAP of $0.013.

Shares issued through the Placement will utilise the Company’s existing capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 and Shares issued under the Subscription will be subject to shareholder approval.

Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited (“Sanlam”) were the lead managers for the Placement. The Company will pay Sanlam a 6% capital raise fee and, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, issue Sanlam 12 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.

Shares issued under the Placement and Subscription will receive one (1) unlisted option for every 2 (two) Shares, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.

The Company is proposing to hold a shareholders’ meeting in December 2024 to seek approval for the issue of the options to Sanlam, the options to the Placement and Subscription participants and the Shares the subject of the Subscription.

Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These funds will allow the Company to accelerate its maiden drilling programme at the Pearl Copper Project targeting our priority 1, Odyssey prospect.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

G88:AU
Golden Mile Resources
Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Resources


Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Confirms Joint Venture-Acquisition Over Highly Prospective Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to report the Company has completed successful due diligence and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) over the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, United States of America (“USA”).

Prodigy Gold

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned From Hyperion Gold Deposit

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Gold bars and Australian money.

Koonenberry to Expand New South Wales Position with Gold and Copper Projects

Koonenberry Gold (ASX:KNB) is adding "highly prospective" gold and copper assets in New South Wales to its exploration portfolio via two separate transactions, the company said on October 17.

It will acquire the Enmore gold project from Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX:GUE,OTCQB:GUELF), and the Lachlan projects through the acquisition of the entire issued capital of private company Gilmore Metals.

The company said in a press release that it sees the purchases as transformative — they will expand its land holdings to 4,410 square kilometres, giving it one of New South Wales' most significant portfolios.

Emu NL logo

$1.5M Placement

Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) has agreed to place up to 61M fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise up to $1.525K.

Astral Resources

Quarterly Report - September 2024

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (the Quarter).

Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Cerrado Gold Sparkles with 76 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 2.68 percent on the week to close at 621.67 on Friday (October 18). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.44 percent to 24,822.54.

Statistics Canada released its September consumer price index figures on Tuesday (October 15). The data indicates that inflation continues to ease, gaining just 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, well below the 2 percent target rate originally set by the Bank of Canada when it started increasing interest rates in March 2022.

