420 with CNW - Virginia Tech Leverages Novel Way to Study Marijuana Effects on Driving

2026-02-26 16:25:00 ET

As more states legalize cannabis, researchers are racing to understand what that shift means for road safety. While laws have changed significantly, scientific evidence on how cannabis influences behavior behind the wheel has lagged. A new study led by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute seeks to close that gap by tracking drivers in their everyday routines.

The marijuana ecosystem, including businesses like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) , hopes that studies of this nature will eventually yield accurate ways to…

