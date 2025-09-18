420 with CNW - US Congressional Committee to Conduct Hearing This Week on Illegal Chinese Cannabis Operations

2025-09-18 04:25:00 ET

A Republican-led committee in Congress is set to hold a hearing on what some lawmakers are calling a Chinese "invasion" of the United States through illegal cannabis operations.

The broader marijuana industry, including the likes of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) , will be watching how the…

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024
  • Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares
  • Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, provided key business updates today and confirmed that it will release financial results and host an investor conference call for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023 on February 8, 2024 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million
  • Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis
  • Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible Senior Notes in February 2024
  • Re-Affirms Target of Achieving Positive Free Cash Flow 1 in Calendar Year 2024

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As the fiscal year 2023 consisted of three quarters, the year-over-year comparison quarter for Q2 2024 ending September 30, 2023 is Q1 2023 ending September 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 after the close of markets that same day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Company affirms commitment to enforce and defend intellectual property rights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

