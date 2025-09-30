420 with CNW - University of Michigan Research Flags Increasing Cannabis Vape Use Among Teens

420 with CNW - University of Michigan Research Flags Increasing Cannabis Vape Use Among Teens

2025-09-30 16:25:00 ET

Recent results from a national survey conducted by the University of Michigan reveal a sharp rise in cannabis vaping among middle and high school students.

Stopping youth from using cannabis vapes or cannabis products in general will require concerted efforts from reputable industry actors like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) as well as government and non-governmental actors seeking to…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tilray Brands Inc.TLRYNASDAQ:TLRY
TLRY
The Conversation (0)
Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).

Innovation in premium branding, growing technologies, manufacturing, with operational execution are key, in the drive towards profitability. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

precious metals investing

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets