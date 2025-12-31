420 with CNW - Trump's Cannabis Order Injects New Life into Hemp Industry

420 with CNW - Trump's Cannabis Order Injects New Life into Hemp Industry

2025-12-31 16:25:00 ET

President Trump has offered a boost to the struggling hemp sector with his executive order that directs federal agencies to accelerate the reclassification of cannabis and explore Medicare coverage for CBD products. The move arrives as the industry prepares for a major policy fight in Congress over rules that could sharply restrict hemp-derived goods.

As the regulatory landscape for hemp and marijuana evolves over the coming months, firms like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) will be keeping tabs to…

Trulieve CannabisTRUL:CCCSE:TRUL
TRUL:CC
