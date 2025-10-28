420 with CNW - Medical Cannabis Slashes Opioid Use Among Surgical Patients with Cancer

420 with CNW - Medical Cannabis Slashes Opioid Use Among Surgical Patients with Cancer

2025-10-28 16:25:00 ET

A new study suggests that states allowing medical cannabis sales through licensed dispensaries may see fewer prescriptions for strong opioids among cancer patients recovering from surgery. However, the same policy appears to coincide with a higher rate of hospital visits for reasons unrelated to cancer treatment.

Medical marijuana providers like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) are likely to analyze these study findings in order to get…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tilray Brands Inc.TLRYNASDAQ:TLRY
TLRY
The Conversation (0)
Tilray Brands Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.

Keep Reading...

CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

critical metals investing

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

copper investing

Copper Prices Surge on US-China Deal Optimism, Tight Supply Adds to Rally

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition