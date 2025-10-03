420 with CNW - Marijuana Stocks Surge as Trump Endorses CBD for Seniors

2025-10-03 16:25:00 ET

Cannabis-related stocks surged following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who praised the potential health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for older adults in a recent social media post. Trump stated that CBD could help slow disease progression in senior patients, offering an alternative to traditional medications.

Industry leaders welcomed the latest signals from Trump. A Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) spokesperson said the company is encouraged by…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Above US$48, Approaches All-time High

platinum investing

Platinum Price Surges Past US$1,600 Mark to Fresh 12 Year High

gold investing

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Battery Metals Investing

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

copper investing

BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering